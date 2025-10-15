According to the head of the developer company OpenAI, Sam Altman, the chatbot will also have an erotic function by the end of the year. (archive image) Keystone

The AI chatbot ChatGPT will soon be able to offer adult users eroticism. The head of the development company OpenAI, Sam Altman, announced that this is expected to happen in December without providing any further details.

Users will have to verify their age and the function will only be available on request, he also emphasized in a post on the online platform X.

Rival Elon Musk's chatbot Grok has been offering sexualized content, including a scantily clad animated avatar, for some time now. There are also erotic chatbots from smaller providers. OpenAI also includes the Sora software, which can generate video from text specifications.

High costs - and an unclear business model

ChatGPT triggered the current AI hype around three years ago and is now considered the most popular chatbot with around 800 million users per week. However, there are still question marks surrounding the business model for artificial intelligence. Developers such as OpenAI or the Facebook group Meta are in the process of investing hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers - but it is not certain that this will pay off. Providers are therefore looking for ways to earn money with AI functions.

OpenAI will also give users the opportunity to influence the character of ChatGPT to a greater extent so that the software can act "like a friend", for example. The background to this is that some people miss an earlier version that gave them more consent. One problem at the time was that the software also endorsed potentially harmful or risky behavior. According to OpenAI, there are now precautions against this.