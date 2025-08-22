Notepads help sufferers to structure their everyday lives: Researchers hope that lithium could slow down the progression of Alzheimer's in the future. (symbolic image) Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

After seven years of research, a Harvard team has shown that the trace element lithium plays a central role in Alzheimer's disease. In animal experiments, it was able to reverse memory loss and typical brain changes. A finding that could open up new avenues for therapies.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers show: The trace element lithium plays a crucial role in the fight against Alzheimer's.

In experiments with mice, memory problems could be reversed.

Lithium orotate is inexpensive and effective in low doses.

Researchers are therefore calling for rapid clinical trials.

The results have so far only been proven in mice; the efficacy and safety in humans has yet to be proven. Show more

Alzheimer's is one of the great mysteries of medicine. While nerve cells die, researchers have been looking for the causes for decades. Sometimes in the genes, sometimes in protein deposits in the brain.

Although new therapeutic approaches to Alzheimer's have been developed recently, there is still no drug that can really stop or reverse the disease. Around150,000 people in Switzerland live with dementia, mostly Alzheimer's; this figure could rise to around 315,400 by 2050.

But now, surprisingly, a trace element is taking center stage - lithium. This inconspicuous metal, known from batteries and used for decades as a mood stabilizer in psychiatry, appears to play a key role in the health of our nervous system.

Regression of typical Alzheimer's signs

While lithium carbonate is used in high doses for bipolar disorder - closely monitored because it can stress the kidneys and thyroid gland - the new research points to an entirely different dimension: Tiny amounts, dosed thousands of times lower, so-called lithium orotate, could be crucial in the brain to protect nerve cells and influence the course of Alzheimer's disease.

In the current issue of Nature, one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world, Bruce A. Yankner from Harvard Medical School and his team present the results of seven years of Alzheimer's research - with surprising findings.

Mice remember again

When they administered tiny doses of lithium orotate - a special form of the metal - to mice with Alzheimer's symptoms, their memory returned. At the same time, the typical signs of the disease in the brain, deposits and clumps, also clearly regressed.

The mice regained their memory, almost as if they had regained the mental freshness of young animals. The study impressively shows how lithium works in the brain: it stabilizes the protective myelin layer of the nerve cells - a type of insulation that ensures rapid signal transmission - supports the microglia, which act as "cleaners" in the brain to remove waste and damaged structures, and inhibits the dangerous formation of protein deposits that destroy cells in Alzheimer's disease.

Until now, research has focused almost exclusively on the so-called amyloid approach - vaccines and antibodies were supposed to remove the plaques in the brain. Lithium now opens up a completely different perspective: instead of merely slowing down symptoms, the metal could protect at a cellular level and prevent the disease process.

Does it also work for Parkinson's?

"Lithium orotate is dirt cheap. That's why solid studies should be done very quickly," Matt Kaeberlein, former director of the Healthy Aging and Longevity Research Institute at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the study, told the Washington Post: "If this doesn't happen immediately, it will be an embarrassment for Alzheimer's research."

But as promising as the results sound, lead author Bruce A. Yankner urges caution. There is still no evidence that lithium is effective or safe in humans. "The leap from the mouse model to humans is a big one," says the Harvard geneticist. "And it can also quickly dash previous hopes".

Li-Huei Tsai from MIT, one of the leading Alzheimer's researchers, calls this "very exciting". She points out that many people with risky genetic variants never develop the disease. Perhaps because their natural lithium reserves in the brain are sufficiently high. Meanwhile, in addition to Alzheimer's research, Yankner is also taking a look at Parkinson's: his team is investigating whether lithium orotate could also be effective in this neurodegenerative disease.