Thousands of Britons and tourists cheered the British royal family during the birthday parade for King Charles III in London.

dpatopbilder – Britain’s King Charles III salutes as he rides alongside Queen Camilla in an open carriage during “Trooping the Colour,” the king’s annual birthday parade. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

The monarch (77) and his wife Queen Camilla (78) rode in a carriage along the grand avenue The Mall from Buckingham Palace to the central parade ground Horse Guards Parade during the spectacle known as "Trooping the Colour," along the grand avenue The Mall from Buckingham Palace to the central parade ground Horse Guards Parade in a carriage—flanked by hundreds of guardsmen.

In another carriage were Princess Kate (44) and her children, Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (11), and Prince Louis (8).

Princess Kate rides in a carriage—with her children, but without her husband

The wife of Prince William (43) took part in the parade again in full after her battle with cancer—wearing a light blue outfit by Catherine Walker. According to the PA news agency, a hat by Philip Treacy completed the look. However, there was no sign of Prince William in the carriage: he accompanied the parade on horseback, just like his aunt, Princess Anne (75), and his uncle, Prince Edward (62)—two of the King’s siblings.

Some onlookers lining the streets were particularly lucky: a few children had perched on their parents’ shoulders and had a great view of the royals. For Britons Emma McCarthy and Sarah Fuller, “Trooping the Colour” is one of their favorite days of the year. “We come every year and stand in the same spot,” they told the BBC.

Many onlookers pulled out their cell phones to capture the moment in the bright sunshine. The better chances of good weather are the reason why the celebration takes place in June—Charles III’s birthday is actually in November.

A few opponents of the monarchy were also spotted in the crowd. According to PA, they voiced their opinions with signs bearing slogans such as “Down with the Crown.”

King Charles III is attending as monarch for the fourth time

The tradition of the “Trooping the Colour” military parade dates back to the 18th century. “Colour” refers to the flag presented during the parade. Each year, a different one of the King’s five infantry guard regiments takes on this role.

This time, it is the Grenadier Guards. More than 1,000 soldiers and military bands typically participate in the parade. At the end, a procession leads back to Buckingham Palace.

In addition to fans of the royal family, there are likely to be some aviation enthusiasts among the parade’s visitors. At the end of the ceremony, dozens of military aircraft fly over the palace while the royals stand on the balcony waving.

Charles probably knows the routine by heart by now. He attended the parade for the first time at the age of three—at that time, George VI, his grandfather, was still the monarch. After many years with Queen Elizabeth II as monarch, Charles took part in the spectacle for the fourth time as king this year following her death (in September 2022).