The member states of the International Criminal Court voted by a majority in New York to remove him from office, according to a press release from the Assembly. The member states, 82 of which voted in favor of his dismissal, accused him of “serious misconduct and a grave breach of his official duties.” The scandal, which has been simmering for two years, has placed a heavy burden on the court, based in The Hague, and damaged its international reputation.

Khan had been accused of sexual assault by a former colleague. The British lawyer strongly denies all allegations. The allegations had already come to light in 2024. In June of this year, Khan was suspended pending an investigation. In a recent interview with CNN, the woman reiterated the allegations. The lawyer, who was identified only by her first name, Sarah, also rejected suspicions that she had been paid by Israel for her testimony.

Khan had served as chief prosecutor since 2021 and, among other things, had sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged crimes committed during the Gaza War. The Israeli delegation to the UN immediately commented on Khan’s dismissal: “Khan believed that the world would ignore the serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him if he launched a political witch hunt against Israel and issued a politically motivated arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu. He was wrong.” Khan, for his part, had previously expressed suspicion that Israel was behind the allegations in order to cast doubt on his investigations.

According to the court, the deputy chief prosecutors will continue to oversee and lead the Office of the Prosecutor. Khan’s departure is not expected to have any impact on the arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister. The search for a successor to Khan will begin immediately. However, an appointment is not expected until next year.

Doubts About the UN Investigation

A UN commission had investigated the allegations against Khan and submitted its report to the court in late 2025. According to media reports, the commission considered it proven that Khan had “non-consensual sexual contact” with a female employee “in his office, at his private residence, and during a business trip.”

However, a report by three judges identified shortcomings in the UN investigation. For example, it had not sufficiently examined the credibility of the witnesses. The legal experts therefore did not consider Khan’s guilt to have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. According to Khan’s attorneys, the panel concluded that “no misconduct or breach of duty” had been proven.

However, the representatives of 21 states on the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties decided otherwise. According to media reports, two-thirds considered Khan’s violations to be proven. His suspension followed.

Significant pressure, especially from the U.S.

This development is grist for the mill of the court’s critics, led by the United States. They accuse the court of bias and incitement against Israel. The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on judges and staff members. They can no longer use their email addresses or credit cards, are barred from traveling to the U.S., and any bank accounts they may have in the United States have been frozen. Like Israel, the U.S. is not a party to the court. In July, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his intention to “dismantle the court step by step.”

The scandal has also damaged the court’s international reputation. The chief prosecutor is regarded as the moral face of the International Criminal Court, which holds political and military leaders accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

At the same time as the special session on Khan's dismissal, Venezuela announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court. The government of the South American country justified its move by stating that the court discriminates against countries in the Global South.

International law is currently under pressure around the world. Wars and conflicts such as those in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and Sudan repeatedly raise questions about how international law should be enforced today. At the same time, international courts and institutions are increasingly becoming embroiled in political disputes.