Around December 6, young men in scary costumes walk through many communities in the Alps. The tradition repeatedly turns violent.

In Austria, a boy was injured while running away from a Krampus. The ten-year-old ran onto a road in Innsbruck on Friday and was hit by a car, Tyrolean police reported. The child was thrown back onto the road by the vehicle.Krampus is the name of a spooky figure who appears in Austria and Upper Bavaria as a companion to St. Nicholas.

Krampus runs are organized in many communities around 6 December. Young men wear masks and shaggy costumes. There are always violent incidents - most recently in Austria in the past few days.

On Thursday evening, two teenage girls were beaten up during a Krampus run in Grünau im Almtal in Upper Austria. The day before, Krampuses attacked police officers in the Tyrolean Ötztal. In the province of Carinthia, on the other hand, several Krampus runners were injured by spectators last weekend.

