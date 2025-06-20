In Saint-Quentin in northern France, several children have been hospitalized with severe diarrhea. One has died Bild: Screenshot Google Streetview (Symbolbild).

A series of severe cases of diarrhea in children has puzzled the authorities in northern France. Two butcher's shops are now closed as a precaution. Is contaminated meat the cause?

In Saint-Quentin and the surrounding area in northern France, several children have been admitted to hospital with severe diarrhea.

A twelve-year-old child has died of acute kidney failure.

The authorities have had two butcher's shops closed because it is possible that all the sick children ate meat from them. Show more

Following a series of serious cases of diarrhea in children with one death in northern France, the authorities have closed two butcher's shops in Saint-Quentin as a precautionary measure. Investigations had shown that the majority of the children had eaten meat from the butcher's shops, the prefecture announced.

Eight children from Saint-Quentin, a town of 53,000 inhabitants, or the surrounding area were admitted to hospital. Five of them developed a rare form of acute kidney failure, from which a twelve-year-old child has since died.

The authorities called on the population not to consume meat products bought in the two butcher's shops until laboratory tests have proven the cause of the illness beyond doubt. Investigations are underway into the origin of the meat and the type of bacterial contamination.

Blood clots can block the brain, heart and kidneys

The precautionary closure of the butcher's shops was also due to the fact that the contamination could also affect the premises and equipment.

The children, aged between one and twelve, were admitted to the hospital between June 13 and 18. Five of them developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which usually occurs in children as a result of an intestinal infection and leads to the formation of blood clots that block the brain, heart and kidneys in particular.

Only 100 to 165 cases of children with HUS syndrome are documented in France each year.