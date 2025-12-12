  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He was 78 years old Child murderer Werner Ferrari died in prison

SDA

12.12.2025 - 15:31

Werner Ferrari at Baden district court in April 2007: The multiple child murderer died in prison on Friday. (archive picture)
Werner Ferrari at Baden district court in April 2007: The multiple child murderer died in prison on Friday. (archive picture)
Keystone

Werner Ferrari, who had been convicted of multiple child murders, died on Friday morning in the Lenzburg AG correctional facility. The Swiss national was 78 years old and had been ill for some time.

Keystone-SDA

12.12.2025, 15:31

12.12.2025, 15:35

A well-known inmate died on Friday morning in the Lenzburg correctional facility. According to the Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs of the Canton of Aargau, Werner Ferrari died on December 12, 2025 after a long and serious illness. Ferrari was 78 years old. The Institute of Forensic Medicine at Aarau Cantonal Hospital confirmed the death.

Werner Ferrari had been serving a life sentence in Lenzburg Prison since 1995. He was housed in the 60+ age section. Ferrari was a Swiss citizen and was considered one of the country's best-known prisoners. He was convicted of multiple murders.

Ferrari committed several homicides against children between 1971 and 1989. The courts convicted him of four murders of minors. A fifth conviction, the murder of twelve-year-old Ruth Steinmann, was overturned following an appeal. The Baden district court acquitted Ferrari in this case in 2007. However, he remained in custody for the other crimes.

More from the department

Federal Criminal Court.

Federal Criminal Court"Minor custody" for hand grenade attack on ex-lover

Curious accident in France. Woman crashes Jaguar into indoor swimming pool - swimmers remain unharmed

Curious accident in FranceWoman crashes Jaguar into indoor swimming pool - swimmers remain unharmed

Defense. Federal Council wants to buy fewer F-35 fighter jets due to additional costs

DefenseFederal Council wants to buy fewer F-35 fighter jets due to additional costs