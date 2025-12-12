Werner Ferrari at Baden district court in April 2007: The multiple child murderer died in prison on Friday. (archive picture) Keystone

Werner Ferrari, who had been convicted of multiple child murders, died on Friday morning in the Lenzburg AG correctional facility. The Swiss national was 78 years old and had been ill for some time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A well-known inmate died on Friday morning in the Lenzburg correctional facility. According to the Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs of the Canton of Aargau, Werner Ferrari died on December 12, 2025 after a long and serious illness. Ferrari was 78 years old. The Institute of Forensic Medicine at Aarau Cantonal Hospital confirmed the death.

Werner Ferrari had been serving a life sentence in Lenzburg Prison since 1995. He was housed in the 60+ age section. Ferrari was a Swiss citizen and was considered one of the country's best-known prisoners. He was convicted of multiple murders.

Ferrari committed several homicides against children between 1971 and 1989. The courts convicted him of four murders of minors. A fifth conviction, the murder of twelve-year-old Ruth Steinmann, was overturned following an appeal. The Baden district court acquitted Ferrari in this case in 2007. However, he remained in custody for the other crimes.