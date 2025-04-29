A child has scratched the painting "Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8" by Mark Rothko in the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen. Aad Hoogendoor / Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

A child has damaged a multi-million euro painting by American artist Mark Rothko in a museum in Rotterdam. The parents could face high costs.

Andreas Fischer

A brief moment of inattention on the part of the parents was enough: A child damaged a painting by US painter Mark Rothko in a Dutch museum. The painting entitled "Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8" is one of the most valuable works of art in the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam: its value is estimated at around 50 million euros (approx. 46 million Swiss francs).

The incident occurred last Friday, as reported by the newspaper "Allgemein Tagblatt". Because the museum's main building is currently closed for renovation work, the 70 most popular paintings are on display in the depot. Among them is the Rothko, which apparently aroused the child's interest.

The museumtold the BBC that the damage could be repaired. There are "small scratches visible in the unvarnished paint layer in the lower part of the painting".

The next steps are now being considered and experts are being sought who can repair the painting. Restoring a Rothko painting is a difficult task, "the mixture of pigments, resins and adhesives was quite complex," explained the employee of a specialist company.

Nevertheless, the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen assumes "that the work can be shown again in the future". However, it remains unclear who will pay for the restoration costs.

In the past, the museum has claimed the costs from visitors who have caused damage. However, it is also possible that an insurance company will pay for the damage. The identity of the child and his parents is known to the museum.