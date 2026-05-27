On Wednesday, the criminal court in Basel-Landschaft sentenced a 70-year-old woman to a conditional prison sentence of 10 months for multiple counts of endangering life. She had fired a pistol in close proximity to children.

The court in Muttenz also sentenced the pensioner for multiple assaults, coercion and violations of the Weapons and Narcotics Acts. The facts of the case had been established and the statements of the three boys concerned were credible, said the court president: the 70-year-old woman fired a shot from a distance of 1 to 2 meters from the children while under the influence of cannabis. She had been annoyed by their fireworks on August 1, 2023.

"A slight deviation could have had fatal consequences," the court president continued. The court did not consider the accused's statement that she had shot "towards the sky" to be plausible. Not even the accused herself had shown this during the interrogation.