The trial of 14 Kurdish men began on Monday at Basel Criminal Court with a heavy police presence. They are accused of attacking the Turkish children's festival on the market square in Basel in May 2022.

The trial against 14 men began on Monday at the Basel-Stadt Criminal Court. They are accused of storming the Turkish children's festival. (archive picture)

Due to the large number of people involved, the trial started in two rooms. The defendants and their defense took their seats in one room, while the media and spectators were seated in the other.

The men, aged between 26 and 40, are accused of assault, breach of the peace and, in some cases, simple and attempted grievous bodily harm. The criminal offenses of verbal abuse and assault are time-barred, as the court president said.

Several defense attorneys requested that a translation of the video recordings of the brawl on the market square be declared unusable. The interpreter had described the scenes in a judgmental way. The court will deliberate on this.

The court will announce the verdict on August 7.