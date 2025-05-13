One heart and one soul or rather distant? Chimpanzee mothers and their offspring seem to have similar relationship patterns to humans. (archive picture) Keystone

Self-confident with the mother as a secure support or rather insecure and on their own? The relationships between baby chimpanzees and their mothers appear to have astonishing similarities to human mother-child relationships.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is described by a team led by Eléonore Rolland from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig in the journal "Nature Human Behavior". Psychologists differentiate between secure, insecure and disorganized - clearly disturbed - attachments. According to the observations, the latter do not occur at all in chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus) living in the wild - in humans, however, they can be found in almost a quarter (23.5 percent) of children, according to the research team.

The researchers conclude that a severely disturbed parent-child bond in apes is obviously not helpful for survival. This means that if disorganized bonds occasionally occur in wild chimpanzees, it is unlikely that these animals will survive and reproduce.

Orphaned animals often affected

In disorganized attachment, the offspring do not show consistent bonding behavior, appear confused and anxious or exhibit strange behaviors. Such disorganized attachments are well known in captive chimpanzees. Orphaned animals are often affected: Almost two-thirds of them (61 percent) show disorganized attachment, according to previous analyses.

In humans, this occurs when a child experiences constant fear, aggression or formative trauma from their caregiver. Abuse or neglect are often the basis. The possible lifelong consequences include difficulties with emotional regulation and social life as well as psychological problems.

Care at the beginning has a lifelong effect

Early life experiences shape the development of the attachment type. The quality of the relationship with the primary caregivers - usually the mother and father in humans - is decisive. If a child experiences its caregivers as reliable, empathetic and responsive to its signals, it generally develops a secure attachment. Among other things, this is a basis for later relationships and allows the offspring to explore the world without fear.

With an insecure-avoidant bond, children - just like chimpanzee cubs - appear independent, but are internally stressed. They show little emotion when separated from their mother, even when she returns. In many cases, they do not even try to seek comfort from their mother.

Monkeys observed on the Ivory Coast

To find out whether such patterns can also be found in our closest relatives in the animal kingdom, Rolland's team analyzed almost 3800 hours of observation data from 50 chimpanzee mothers and their offspring living in the wild in a national park on the Ivory Coast. They found evidence of secure and insecure-avoidant bonds - but no disorganized bonds.

Sads through certain parenting methods

"Our results deepen our understanding of the social development of chimpanzees and show that humans and chimpanzees are not so different," explained Rolland. "But they also give us food for thought: have some modern parenting methods and institutions moved away from what is best for infant development?"

The team acknowledges that the observed sample size may be too small to fully capture the diversity of attachment in chimpanzee infants. Further research is also needed to observe how attachment experiences are reflected later in life.