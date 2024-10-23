  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Births Chimpanzees also struggle with cramped conditions at birth

SDA

23.10.2024 - 11:44

Baby chimpanzees also struggle with cramped conditions at birth. (archive picture)
Baby chimpanzees also struggle with cramped conditions at birth. (archive picture)
Keystone

Not only humans, but also chimpanzees have to contend with tight spaces in the birth canal during birth. This finding from a recent study by the University of Zurich contradicts a previous theory on the course of human birth.

23.10.2024, 11:44

Birth in chimpanzees and other great apes is generally regarded as unproblematic due to their spacious pelvis and the small heads of the newborns, whereas human birth is the most complex and risky among mammals. This is according to a press release issued by the University of Zurich on Wednesday.

Using a three-dimensional virtual simulation of the birth process, a research team from the University of Zurich has now been able to show that the spatial conditions in the chimpanzee's pelvis are in fact just as confined as in humans. They also came to the conclusion that female chimpanzees also have a more spacious pelvis than males, and that the newborns are also secondary nestlings - similar to human babies, albeit less extreme.

Gradual development

Based on these parallels, the researchers propose the new hypothesis that the birth dilemma developed gradually over the course of evolution and became increasingly severe. This contradicts the previous theory that the long and difficult human birth came about abruptly with the enlargement of the brain in Homo erectus, according to the press release.

The increase in body size in the ancestors of the great apes made the pelvis stiffer, which limited the ability to stretch during birth. In early hominids, the upright gait led to a twisted birth canal, which required complex movements of the fetal head. This mechanism, and not the narrowness of the birth canal, is the main cause of the difficult birth in humans, it is said.

SDA

More from the department

Car industry. China confirms expulsion of VW manager for drugs

Car industryChina confirms expulsion of VW manager for drugs

Defense. Swiss sports stars start recruit school

DefenseSwiss sports stars start recruit school

Crises. Federal Council wants to modernize ageing shelters due to wars

CrisesFederal Council wants to modernize ageing shelters due to wars