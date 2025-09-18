Chimpanzees consume alcohol through ripe fruit every day - about as much as a small beer. (theme picture) Keystone

Drinking humans share their preference for alcohol with their closest relatives: Wild chimpanzees regularly ingest small amounts of ethanol when eating ripe fruit, according to a study.

This is the result of a study published in the journal "Science Advances" - supporting the theory that the human propensity for alcohol is deeply rooted in evolution. The researchers use the term ethanol synonymously with alcohol - meaning the usual drinking alcohol.

An international team led by biologists Aleksey Maro and Robert Dudley from the University of California in Berkeley investigated the alcohol content of fruits frequently eaten by chimpanzees in Uganda and at a location in the Ivory Coast. The ripe fruit of 20 species examined contained an average of around 0.3 percent ethanol. As the animals consume around 4.5 kilograms of fruit per day, they consume an average of around 14 grams of alcohol. This is roughly equivalent to a pint of beer.