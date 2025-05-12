Like human children, young chimpanzees develop different types of attachments to their mothers. Keystone

Like human children, young chimpanzees develop different types of attachments to their mothers. Researchers have discovered this in a new study for which they observed the great apes for almost 4,000 hours.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, the scientists did not find any so-called disorganized bonds in free-living great apes. These are common in humans and chimpanzees in human care and are associated with emotional and psychological problems, as the Max Planck Society reported on Monday.

This suggests that such compounds are not a suitable survival strategy in the wild.

The research team identified different types of mother-child bonds in free-living chimpanzees for the first time. Over a period of four years, free-living chimpanzees were observed in a national park in the Ivory Coast. The results were published on Monday in the journal "Nature Human Behavior".

Some animals feel safe, rely on their mother in times of need and confidently explore their surroundings. Others have an insecure-avoidant bond, which means that they are more independent and do not seek the mother's support as much.

Stable family structures in the wild

In contrast to humans, in which 23.5 percent of children have a so-called disorganized attachment according to the study, and chimpanzee orphans living in human care, 61 percent of whom have this type of attachment, chimpanzees in the wild show no signs of disorganized attachment.

In humans, disorganized attachment occurs when a child experiences fear, trauma or aggression from its caregiver. As a result, the child may exhibit contradictory behaviors, seeking affection but also being afraid of the caregiver. This type of attachment can lead to problems with emotion regulation, social integration and long-term psychological problems.

Chimpanzee orphans raised by humans also often develop disorganized attachments, probably due to the lack of a permanent caregiver. In the wild, however, where chimpanzees grow up in stable family structures and are exposed to natural survival pressure from predators, the researchers found no evidence of this form of attachment.

The experts hope that the results will provide a better understanding of how the environment in which children grow up influences attachment patterns and how early life experiences can shape social and emotional development.