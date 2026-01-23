Another incident has occurred in the dispute over territorial claims in the South China Sea. According to Philippine officials, the Chinese Coast Guard attacked a Philippine vessel with water cannons for about two minutes this morning (local time).

ARCHIVE – A Chinese Coast Guard vessel attempts to block the path of a Philippine supply ship (left) as it heads toward Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: Aaron Favila/AP/dpa/Archive photo

According to reports, the incident occurred near the disputed Scarborough Reef, about 220 kilometers west of the Philippine main island of Luzon. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, shots were fired at a supply vessel belonging to the island nation’s fisheries agency. However, the ship was not directly hit and was able to continue its mission to support local fishermen. According to the reports, there were no injuries.

China's Coast Guard reported that it had repeatedly warned two Philippine vessels and, in response, pursued and forced them away using the "necessary measures." In a statement, the agency described the action as "professional" and "lawful."

Incidents are on the rise

Incidents appear to be on the rise again at the disputed reefs, after things had recently been calmer there. Just earlier this week, sailors from both sides clashed at another reef in the region that has long been a source of dispute between Beijing and Manila.

China's Coast Guard had approached a Philippine warship that had been aground there for decades using a rubber dinghy and, according to Philippine sources, injured a soldier by striking him on the head with a baton. Both sides subsequently accused each other of unlawful conduct.

The incident occurred shortly before the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which took place this week in the Philippine capital, Manila. China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, also traveled to the conference. According to Chinese officials, he protested the incident during a meeting with his Philippine counterpart on the sidelines of the conference.

What is this dispute about?

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea as its own. However, other countries—including Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines (an ally of the U.S.), and Taiwan—also have claims to this resource-rich region. They cite a 2016 ruling by a UN arbitration tribunal, which China has ignored.

On top of that, China announced that it would conduct live-fire exercises on Thursday and Friday off its southeastern coast in parts of the strait separating the mainland from Taiwan—the independently governed island republic that Beijing also claims as its own and seeks to incorporate into the People’s Republic.