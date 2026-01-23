China and Taiwan are preparing for Typhoon "Bavi." Authorities in both Taiwan and along China's east coast have issued warnings about heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds.

Dark clouds hang over mountains and buildings on the outskirts of the city. Taiwan is preparing for Typhoon “Bavi.” Photo: Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

In recent days, the storm had at times reached super typhoon strength as it moved across the western Pacific. It has since weakened, however.

The Philippines, where the typhoon's outer bands were felt, nevertheless reported about a dozen deaths.

Precautions were stepped up in Taiwan on Friday. In parts of the north, including the capital, Taipei, schools and many businesses remained closed. The heaviest rainfall was expected from Friday evening through Saturday.

Flights and ferries are canceled

President Lai Ching-te called on the authorities to work closely together. Residents of areas at particularly high risk should be evacuated to safety at an early stage. This applies above all to the mountainous regions in the north. By Friday morning, more than 400 flights had been canceled and more than 100 ferry trips had been called off.

The typhoon is then expected to continue moving toward China's east coast. The Chinese Meteorological Administration predicted it would make landfall on Saturday evening between Xiapu in Fujian Province and Wenling in Zhejiang. Chinese authorities have stepped up their emergency measures for Zhejiang and Fujian. Fishing boats have been ordered back to port. In Fujian, numerous ferry services have also been suspended.

Authorities also issued warnings about landslides and storm surges. The metropolis of Shanghai, located further north, was also preparing for the storm's outer bands.

In recent days, there had already been severe storms in other parts of China.

Deaths in the Philippines

In the Philippines, the outer bands of “Bavi”—known as “Inday” in that island nation—had intensified the already heavy monsoon rains. According to civil defense authorities, at least eleven people lost their lives in the southern part of the country. Most died in a landslide, including several children. At least one person drowned in the floodwaters.