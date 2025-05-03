Huajiang Bridge: China builds spectacular bridge Huajiang Bridge in the Chinese province of Guizhou will be a spectacular structure. Image: IMAGO/CFOTO The bridge weighs three times as much as the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Image: IMAGO/CFOTO It is scheduled to open in summer 2025. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto It floats 625 meters above the river - almost 300 meters higher than the Millau Viaduct in France. Image: IMAGO/CFOTO Huajiang Bridge: China builds spectacular bridge Huajiang Bridge in the Chinese province of Guizhou will be a spectacular structure. Image: IMAGO/CFOTO The bridge weighs three times as much as the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Image: IMAGO/CFOTO It is scheduled to open in summer 2025. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto It floats 625 meters above the river - almost 300 meters higher than the Millau Viaduct in France. Image: IMAGO/CFOTO

The Chinese province of Guizhou is home to almost half of the 100 highest bridges in the world - and now the government is planning a new super structure that is set to shatter all previous records.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Guizhou, China, the Huajiang Bridge will be the world's highest bridge, 625 meters above the valley.

The mega project will reduce the time it takes to cross a gorge from two hours to one minute and is due to open in summer 2025.

The bridge symbolizes China's technical ambitions and improves access to remote mountain regions in the interior of the country. Show more

Bigger, higher, bolder: the world's new highest bridge opens in China's Guizhou province in June.

It floats 625 meters above the river - almost 300 meters higher than the Millau Viaduct in France. It weighs as much as three Eiffel Towers and the new record-breaking bridge will reduce the time it takes to cross the gorge from two hours to one minute, reports CNN.

But the megaproject is more than just a prestige project - it brings urgently needed infrastructure to a mountainous region around 1300 kilometers west of Shenzhen that is difficult to access.

Visualization of the three most impressive bridges in the world. ChatGPT

According to the chief engineer of the Guizhou Highway Group, Zhang Shenglin, 95% of the new Huajiang Bridge has already been built.

The opening is planned for summer 2025. The bridge over the spectacular "fissure in the earth" will then be the first of its kind in the world to be passable in both directions - and will once again demonstrate China's infrastructure expertise. Almost half of the 100 highest bridges in the world are already located in Guizhou province.

More videos from the department