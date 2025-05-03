Bigger, higher, bolder: the world's new highest bridge opens in China's Guizhou province in June.
It floats 625 meters above the river - almost 300 meters higher than the Millau Viaduct in France. It weighs as much as three Eiffel Towers and the new record-breaking bridge will reduce the time it takes to cross the gorge from two hours to one minute, reports CNN.
But the megaproject is more than just a prestige project - it brings urgently needed infrastructure to a mountainous region around 1300 kilometers west of Shenzhen that is difficult to access.
According to the chief engineer of the Guizhou Highway Group, Zhang Shenglin, 95% of the new Huajiang Bridge has already been built.
The opening is planned for summer 2025. The bridge over the spectacular "fissure in the earth" will then be the first of its kind in the world to be passable in both directions - and will once again demonstrate China's infrastructure expertise. Almost half of the 100 highest bridges in the world are already located in Guizhou province.