China continued to increase its exports in July: The world's second-largest economy saw its goods exports rise by 23.9 percent. That is slightly more than economists had expected.

China continued to boost its exports in July: The world's second-largest economy saw its goods exports rise by 23.9 percent. That is slightly more than economists had expected. (File photo)

Exports to the East Asian ASEAN countries flourished in particular, rising by 38.4 percent, according to data released Friday by the Chinese customs authority. In contrast, exports to the U.S. remained below average, with an increase of 17 percent. The same applies to exports to Africa, which rose by 18.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the trade imbalance between China and Germany is growing: In July, China exported goods worth 12.3 billion U.S. dollars to Germany. That was 17.4 percent more than a year earlier.

Trade in the other direction was significantly weaker: China's imports from Germany fell by 2.7 percent to $7.9 billion.

Imports are growing faster than exports

Overall, however, China’s imports rose more sharply than its exports. Chinese imports rose by 27.5 percent in July. Imports from ASEAN countries rose by 36 percent, from Russia by 26.8 percent, from Africa by 25 percent, and from the U.S. by 15.3 percent.

Technology products are a major driver of Chinese exports. According to customs data, the value of high-tech exports rose by 40.7 percent in the first seven months. The value of chip exports nearly doubled. Auto exports also increased by more than 50 percent.