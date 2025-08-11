Are things getting tight now? An expert warns of life-threatening drug shortages. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

While the tariff dispute with the USA is making headlines, pharmaceutical expert Nam Trung Nguyen warns of a much greater danger: the massive dependence on medicines from China and India could have fatal consequences.

Samuel Walder

The tariff dispute between the USA and the Swiss pharmaceutical industry is currently dominating the headlines - but one industry expert sees a much more dangerous threat on the horizon: dependence on China and India. In an interview with "20 Minuten", pharmaceutical expert Nam Trung Nguyen sounds the alarm: if geopolitical tensions intensify, life-threatening shortages are imminent.

"We are talking about operations that have to be postponed because there is a shortage of anaesthetics," warns Nguyen. There is already a shortage of around 700 medicines in Switzerland - including vital antibiotics and painkillers. "It's not about a day's headache, but about untreated Parkinson's patients or postponed operations."

Trump threat as an opportunity

Of all things, the "monster tariffs" announced by Donald Trump could help the industry to break free. The former US president wants pharmaceutical giants such as Novartis and Roche to produce in America. For Nguyen, this could benefit both sides: "The US wants jobs, the companies want less risk from China - a win-win."

But Switzerland fears a loss of added value. Nguyen waves this away: "Production only accounts for around ten percent of the value chain. Research and development remain here - it is more important that we are supplied at all."

China as a powder keg

The bare figures are alarming: up to 90 percent of global antibiotic production comes from China. In 2016, an explosion in a single factory was enough to paralyze 70 percent of global supplies of an important reserve antibiotic.

"If China exploits this dependency politically, we could be in a supply crisis within weeks," says Nguyen. There are examples of this: in the trade war with the USA, Beijing unceremoniously stopped the export of rare earths.

Cheap at any price

Why does the pharmaceutical industry still rely on Asia? "Because it's cheap," explains Nguyen matter-of-factly. In the case of generics, the industry has become dependent without necessity - profit optimization was more important than security of supply.

Nguyen's recipe: new plants in politically stable but low-cost regions such as the Balkans. "The German company Stada was ridiculed when it invested in Eastern Europe - today they are more independent than the competition and benefit from low wages and a high reputation."

The ball is in the politicians' court

But that costs billions. According to the expert, it will not work without government incentives. His suggestion: link approvals to production sites in Europe - and guarantee purchase quantities.

A long road, he admits: "It will take ten, 15, 20 years. But we have to start now - it's about everyone's health."