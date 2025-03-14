According to media reports, exposing the lower half of the body is not permitted in China. Keystone (Archivbild)

A Japanese tourist couple has been detained by the authorities for around two weeks because of a photo. The man had posed with his buttocks bare on the Great Wall of China.

The man had previously posed for a photo on the Great Wall of China with his buttocks exposed.

According to reports, the couple - both in their 20s - were immediately detained when the woman took photos of the man with his buttocks exposed.

A Japanese tourist couple was detained in China for two weeks and then expelled from the country. The reason was that the man let his pants down for a photo on the Great Wall of China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo confirmed corresponding reports from Japanese local media on Friday. The Japanese embassy in China confirmed on January 3 that two citizens had been detained by local authorities on the Great Wall of China.

They "were later released and returned to Japan later in January," the ministry said. According to the reports, the couple - both in their 20s - were immediately detained when the woman took photos of the man with his buttocks exposed. Both were then detained for around two weeks.

Incident triggers outrage

According to reports, exposing the lower half of the body is not permitted in China. The tourist couple told the Japanese embassy that it was a prank.

The incident caused great outrage in China. On the online platform Weibo, a post about the incident had been viewed more than 60 million times by Friday morning. The Japanese couple were heavily criticized in the comments, some of which were hateful. Chinese actor Chen Yitian, who has more than seven million followers, criticized the tourist couple for committing "shameful things on my Great Wall". Others suggested that China should no longer allow Japanese visitors into the country.