The International Energy Agency (IEA) warns of a growing dependence on a small number of countries for critical raw materials. China and Indonesia, in particular, dominate the processing of key minerals that are essential for the energy transition and high-tech products.

Indonesia holds a dominant position in the global nickel market—pictured here is nickel mining on the Indonesian island of Kawe. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about The International Energy Agency increasingly views the supply of critical raw materials as a risk to the economy and national security.

China and Indonesia, in particular, dominate the processing of key minerals such as graphite, nickel, and rare earths.

The IEA is therefore calling for more diversified supply chains and further investment outside of the current market leaders. Summary created with

In light of growing risks to the supply of critical raw materials, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has called on industrialized nations to take steps to ensure diverse and resilient supply chains.

In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, critical minerals have moved to the forefront of countries’ energy, economic, and national security agendas, the IEA emphasized in its annual report on the global supply of critical raw materials. At the same time, the geographic concentration of mineral supply chains has continued to increase.

Over the past two years, the leading processors of these raw materials—Indonesia for nickel and China for other key energy minerals—accounted for more than three-quarters of total growth in processing. In several markets, including manganese, nickel, and graphite, virtually all of the growth in supply during this period came from the respective market-dominant supplier, the IEA in Paris reported. Export restrictions have since caused this high concentration to become an economic challenge.

Government Measures Are Paying Off

However, it would be beneficial for governments to take a more active role in supporting the expansion and diversification of the supply of critical minerals, for example through public financial commitments. In the rare earth processing sector, new projects in the U.S. and increased production in Malaysia have led to a decline in the market share of the leading supplier.

“Our latest analysis shows that enormous economic value depends on relatively small quantities of critical minerals, whose supply chains remain highly concentrated and are therefore vulnerable,” said IEA Director Fatih Birol. “Nevertheless, there are encouraging signs of progress—including in the rare earth supply chains—where targeted policy measures and investment incentives are gradually taking effect.”

Even though a diversified supply chain might entail higher costs, in times of geopolitical uncertainty this can be viewed as a form of economic protection against significant supply risks.