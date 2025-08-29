In 2019, former President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer met China's head of state Xi Jinping. Now the former Federal Councillor is once again accepting an invitation to Beijing. (Archive image) Keystone

When China invites guests to a military parade, the guests are carefully selected. Among the autocrats such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will also be a Swiss national: former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer.

He sits in the stands alongside controversial guests such as Putin, Kim Jong-un and Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Maurer already maintained close contacts with China in 2023 and 2024, for example with a visit to the Chinese Communist Party and the embassy in Bern.

Even without an official mandate, Maurer threatens to undermine Switzerland's foreign policy and be drawn into China's soft power strategy. Show more

Tanks will be rolling across Tiananmen Square in Beijing next week as the Chinese People's Liberation Army shows off its latest arsenal. Among the invited guests: former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer.

The parade marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Large-scale military parades are rare in China. The event is also seen as a demonstration of military power in the region, where China is becoming increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. China itself wants the parade and its growing military power to be seen as a contribution to peace.

China has invited not only heads of state, but also half a dozen former Western politicians who were considered "China-friendly" during their time in office. Maurer is the only Swiss. He told SRF that the matter was clear to him: he had come on a personal invitation and that contacts with China were important. But it is precisely these "private trips" that raise questions. Can an ex-Federal Councillor appear "private" when he appears next to autocrats?

Maurer among autocrats

The guest list includes illustrious but controversial names: Vladimir Putin, Russia's president and guest of honour at the parade; Kim Jong Un, North Korea's dictator with a nuclear weapons programme, who only rarely travels abroad; or Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing, internationally ostracized for serious human rights violations.

While many leading Western politicians have not been invited to the anniversary, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, both known for their closeness to Moscow, will also be attending.

Maurer's invitation is no coincidence. During his time in office, he was already known for his pro-China policy, putting economic interests above political differences. Under his leadership, Switzerland became the first continental European country to sign a free trade agreement with China in 2013 - a prestigious success for Beijing.

Closeness to China remains after resignation

In 2019, Maurer traveled to Beijing as President of the Swiss Confederation for a state visit and met Xi Jinping in person. Contact continued even after his resignation. In May 2023, now no longer in office, he visited the Chinese embassy on the very day that parliament in Bern passed a motion on rapprochement with Taiwan.

In September 2024, Maurer then appeared in Shandong province at an event organized by the Chinese Central Committee, again officially without a political mandate.

The Federal Chancellery emphasized to SRF that Maurer was not traveling on behalf of the Federal Council. The FDFA was also not informed about his visit to Beijing.

Support for AfD election campaign

A former President of the Swiss Confederation always remains a political symbol abroad. Maurer's appearance in Beijing is therefore sensitive, especially at a time when Bern is readjusting its foreign policy.

Maurer's trip to Beijing is not an isolated case. At the beginning of the year, he interfered in the election campaign in Germany: At an election rally of the right-wing populist AfD, he joined in via video, spoke to chancellor candidate Alice Weidel to encourage her and defended the party against criticism.

The AfD is a "democratically elected party" whose rejection is dangerous, said Maurer. Germany would be in danger of going "down a slippery slope" if it was banned from speaking. While AfD supporters applauded, the appearance caused irritation in Germany and Switzerland, not least because the SVP has traditionally distanced itself from the AfD.

Maurer places political messages

The example shows: Maurer repeatedly uses his status as a former Federal Councillor to place political messages, whether in Europe or in China. Such appearances are a win-win situation for China: Western ex-politicians can be staged as proof of international support. Images that fit perfectly into Beijing's soft power strategy.

The case is reminiscent of other former European politicians who have found themselves in tricky geopolitical roles after their time in office. The most prominent example is former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who cultivated close business relations with Russian energy companies and came in for a lot of criticism.

Although Maurer does not benefit financially from China, his presence is still valuable for Beijing. Anyone who appears alongside Putin, Kim Jong-un or Xi Jinping as former President of the Swiss Confederation sends signals far beyond their own person, and carries the risk that official Switzerland could inadvertently become part of a staging that hardly fits in with its officially emphasized role as a neutral mediator.