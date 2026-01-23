Across large parts of eastern China, preparations are underway for the approaching Typhoon “Dolphin.” The airport in Ningbo, in Zhejiang Province—about 150 kilometers southeast of Shanghai—has been closed since Saturday evening. In addition, according to reports from Chinese state media, more than 800 merchant ships have sought shelter from the approaching storm in the city’s port.

A passenger walks past a locked door at a bus station where all the glass windows and doors have been reinforced with protective tape in preparation for the approaching Typhoon “Dolphin” in Hangzhou, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang. Photo: Uncredited/CHINATOPIX/AP/dpa

Meanwhile, China's National Meteorological Center has issued the highest alert level. The typhoon is expected to make landfall along the coast of the southeastern provinces of Zhejiang or Fujian sometime on Sunday. Meteorologists predict that the typhoon will then weaken into a tropical storm and continue moving northwest. According to weather forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected across large parts of China.