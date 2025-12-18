Worrying trend in China: "Nobody wants to have children anymore." Now the government is taking countermeasures - and making condoms more expensive. KEYSTONE

Because there are not enough babies, Beijing is making contraception more expensive. From 2026, condoms will be taxed: the measure is sparking ridicule, concern and a debate about the limits of state family planning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you From January, value-added tax will also apply to contraceptives in China.

The move comes at a time of falling birth rates - and is the subject of controversy.

Despite financial incentives, the birth rate remains low, while reports on government data collection on menstruation and family planning are fueling concerns about growing pressure on women. Show more

China is looking for ways out of the demographic crisis. Falling birth rates, a rapidly ageing society and a shrinking population for the first time in decades are putting pressure on the leadership in Beijing. Now a new measure is causing a stir - and ridicule: from January 1, 2026, contraceptives will be subject to VAT for the first time.

Condoms, previously tax-exempt, will in future be subject to the regular rate of 13 percent. The decision comes at a time when the Communist Party is doing everything it can to increase the birth rate. The move is being discussed with corresponding controversy - as a signal, as symbolic policy or even as state intervention in private life.

The financial impact is manageable. In China, a packet of condoms usually costs between 40 and 60 yuan (4.50 to 6.70 francs), while the contraceptive pill costs between 50 and 130 yuan (5.60 to 14.60 francs) per month.

Measures cause ridicule

Economists and demographers do not believe that a tax surcharge will measurably change the behavior of couples. "This measure will hardly have any influence on the fertility rate," says independent demographer He Yafu from Guangdong in the Guardian. Rather, it is an expression of a political change of course: away from decades of controlling births and towards actively promoting them.

But it is precisely this change of course that is causing unease. On social networks, users ironically ask "which expert" came up with the idea of making contraception more expensive. Others warn that higher costs could put a strain on couples' privacy or damage relationships. Still others point to what they see as much more fundamental problems: low incomes, few vacations, high housing costs. Instead of making "useless adjustments", the state should start there.

In fact, financial incentives have hardly had any effect so far. This year, the government provided the equivalent of around 10 billion francs for the first nationwide childcare program - with annual subsidies of 3600 yuan (400 francs) for children under the age of three. In addition, all birth-related costs are to be covered by state health insurance in future.

However, the effect remains small: in 2024, the birth rate was 6.77 per 1,000 inhabitants - slightly higher than in the previous year, but far below historical values. At the same time, the mortality rate is rising and the population has been shrinking for at least three years.

Government inquires about menstrual cycles

In this context, there is growing concern that the state is increasingly resorting to pressure as well as incentives. Reports of calls from local authorities to women asking about menstrual cycles and family planning have further fueled the debate.

In one region of the south-western province of Yunnan, women recently even had to report the date of their last period. The authorities justified this with the aim of being able to better register pregnant women. This sparked outrage on social media. One user spoke of "mass breeding", reports the Guardian.

Sociologists see the condom tax primarily as a political signal. Yun Zhou from the University of Michigan says that the measure will hardly change decisions, but clearly shows "what family behavior the state considers desirable". Should contraceptives actually become more difficult to access, the negative consequences would primarily affect women - especially the socially disadvantaged.

The background to the policy is clear: China abandoned its one-child policy in the mid-2010s, allowing two children in 2016 and even three in 2021. Provinces are experimenting with IVF discounts, cash bonuses and extra vacation days for newlyweds. However, all these measures are barely able to combat the high cost of living, expensive housing, educational pressure and insecure jobs.

