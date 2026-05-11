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Space travel China launches supply flight to space station

SDA

11.5.2026 - 04:24

Three astronauts are currently on "Tiangong". Their stay was recently extended. (archive picture)
Three astronauts are currently on "Tiangong". Their stay was recently extended. (archive picture)
Keystone

The astronauts on the "Tiangong" space station can look forward to supplies: China has sent a new freighter to its "Tiangong" space station.

Keystone-SDA

11.05.2026, 04:24

The unmanned capsule "Tianzhou 10" lifted off with a "Long March 7" carrier rocket from the Wenchang space station on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, as the state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the Chinese space agency.

The freighter is to carry supplies and fuel to the station. According to Chinese information, there are almost 6.3 tons of cargo on board, including more than 220 items for the work and life of the crews in space and around 700 kilograms of fuel. In addition, "Tianzhou 10" is to deliver a new spacesuit for extra-vehicular activities and a treadmill for training astronauts.

Chinese astronauts on the moon by 2030

There are currently three astronauts on "Tiangong". Their stay was recently extended.

China is pushing ahead with an ambitious space program. In addition to the regular operation of the "Tiangong" space station, the People's Republic is also pursuing the goal of putting astronauts on the moon by 2030.

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