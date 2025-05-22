  1. Residential Customers
100 kamikaze drones in the belly China launches the mothership of death

Adrian Kammer

22.5.2025

With the Jiu Tian SS-UAV, China is testing a flying arsenal of weapons in June: the large drone is said to be able to launch over a hundred smaller drones simultaneously and thus overwhelm enemy defense systems.

22.05.2025, 19:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • China is planning the maiden flight of the Jiu Tian SS-UAV large drone, which is designed as an unmanned "flying aircraft carrier", in June.
  • The drone can drop over 100 smaller drones at high altitude.
  • With a wingspan of 25 meters and a take-off weight of 16 tons, it can transport up to six tons of payload.
Show more

It is effectively a flying aircraft carrier, only unmanned. China plans to test the Jiu Tian SS-UAV large drone for the first time in June. It will be able to transport over a hundred smaller drones simultaneously and drop them at high altitude in order to overload enemy air defense systems or carry out targeted attacks.

With a wingspan of 25 meters and a maximum take-off weight of 16 tons, it can transport up to six tons of payload. The operational altitude is up to 15,000 meters and the range is around 7,000 kilometers. Up to eight additional weapon systems can be carried under the wings.

