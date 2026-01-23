China lost a satellite during a failed rocket launch. According to the state-run news agency Xinhua, an anomaly occurred during the flight, causing the mission to fail.

A Chinese launch vehicle encounters problems during flight. This brings to an end a streak of 16 successful launches for this model. (File photo)

The "Long March 7A" rocket lifted off at 8:02 p.m. local time on Monday evening from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the southern Chinese island of Hainan. It was carrying the Zhongxing-4B satellite. Xinhua did not initially provide further details about the technical problems. The exact cause is being investigated.

This was the second failure of a “Long March 7A” rocket. Its maiden flight in March 2020 had already ended in failure. After that, however, the model completed 16 successful launches in a row. The “Long March” series of rockets forms the backbone of China’s national space program.