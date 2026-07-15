China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter. Gross domestic product rose 4.3 percent from April through June compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing.

This fell short of analysts' expectations, who had forecast average growth of 4.5 percent. In the first quarter, growth had been 5.0 percent. For the first half of the year as a whole, the world's second-largest economy grew by 4.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

China's economic performance has recently become increasingly polarized. Foreign trade proved to be a key pillar of support. According to figures released the previous day by the customs authority, exports in June, measured in U.S. dollars, rose by 27 percent compared with the same month last year, while imports increased by 36 percent.

Foreign trade supports the economy

However, the export boom is also fueling growing trade conflicts. In the EU, among other places, there is ongoing discussion about how to deal with the rapidly rising imports of Chinese products and excess capacity.

Domestically, however, the situation remains difficult. Investment in the real estate sector plummeted by 18 percent in the first half of the year. The ongoing downturn in the real estate market is weighing on the confidence and willingness to spend of many households.

A Weak Domestic Market Is Slowing Growth

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, industrial production grew by 5.4 percent over the first half of the year, but retail sales rose by only 1.3 percent. China's growth thus continues to be driven largely by production and exports, while domestic demand lags behind.

During a meeting with experts and business leaders on Monday, Premier Li Qiang called for stronger support for the economy and further measures to stimulate domestic demand.