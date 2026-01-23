China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter. While exports and industrial production continue to rise, weak consumer spending and the ongoing real estate crisis are holding back the world's second-largest economy.

Here's what it's all about China's economy grew by only 4.3 percent in the second quarter, falling short of expectations.

Industry and exports continue to perform strongly, while consumer spending, investment, and the real estate market are weakening.

The government is increasingly relying on artificial intelligence and future technologies to stimulate growth. Summary created with

China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter. Gross domestic product rose 4.3 percent from April through June compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing.

Analysts had expected growth of 4.5 percent on average. It was the weakest quarterly growth since the end of 2022. In the first quarter, growth had still been 5.0 percent. Over the first half of the year as a whole, the world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

The figures paint a picture of an increasingly polarized economy. Industry and foreign trade continue to perform relatively strongly. Consumption, investment, and the real estate market, on the other hand, remain weak. Strong foreign demand is supporting China’s industrial sector, but has not yet led to a broad-based domestic recovery.

China’s statisticians expressed optimism. The slowdown in growth during the second quarter was due to “external factors,” said Mao Shengyong, deputy commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics. He cited, for example, the conflict in the Middle East and slower growth in the global economy. In China, the petrochemical industry was particularly affected. However, all other sectors performed as expected, he explained.

Production and exports remain strong

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, industrial production grew by 5.4 percent over the first half of the year. In June, it rose by 5.3 percent compared with the same month a year earlier. International demand for semiconductors, computer technology, and automobiles, in particular, is bolstering Chinese manufacturers.

This was also reflected in the trade figures released the previous day. In June, exports rose by 27 percent in U.S. dollars compared with the same month a year earlier, while imports increased by 36 percent.

However, the export boom is likely to further intensify trade conflicts. Among other things, there is discussion within the EU about how to deal with the rapidly rising imports of Chinese products and overcapacity in certain industries.

The Single Market and the Real Estate Sector Under Pressure

Domestically, however, the situation remains difficult. Retail sales rose by only 1.3 percent over the entire first half of the year. Total capital expenditures declined by 5.7 percent from January through June.

The weakness is even more pronounced in the real estate market. Investment in the sector plummeted by 18 percent in the first half of the year. The value of new-construction properties sold fell by 13.6 percent. The downturn in the real estate market is seen as a drag on confidence and the willingness to spend among many households.

According to statistician Mao, a survey conducted by his agency showed that the real estate industry expects housing prices to remain stable or even rise this year. He said that initial policy measures aimed at stimulating demand and reducing the housing inventory had been effective.

Hope for Growth Through AI

During a meeting with experts and business leaders on Monday, Premier Li Qiang called for stronger support for the economy and further measures to stimulate domestic demand. For the full year, the Chinese government is aiming for growth of between 4.5 and 5 percent. The first-half growth rate of 4.7 percent is thus in line with the target range for the full year.

In addition, China is increasingly promoting future-oriented industries such as the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and hopes this will lead to further economic growth. The impetus for this is expected to come not only from new economic sectors but also from the modernization of traditional industries through AI.

Fierce competition has long been raging among leading tech companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, for example, in the integration of AI into their apps. According to statistician Wang Guanhua, IT and business services accounted for about a quarter of the economy’s overall growth in the first half of the year. In addition, Wang explained that global technological advancements in AI have dramatically increased demand for computer chips. As a result, China’s industrial companies produced 279.8 billion chips in the first half of the year, a 23.1 percent increase.