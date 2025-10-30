Launch of the "Shenzhou 20" in April 2025 (archive image) Keystone

China is once again sending three astronauts into space. On board the "Shenzhou 21" space capsule, they are to be launched to the "Tiangong" space station this Friday, as announced by the Chinese space agency.

The launch from the Jiuquan spaceport in the Gobi Desert is scheduled for 23:44 local time (16:44 CET).

The commander is Zhang Lu, who was already in space with "Shenzhou 15" in 2023. He will be accompanied by Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, who are both flying into space for the first time. The three astronauts will replace the current crew of the "Tiangong". The mission is part of China's long-term space plans, which also include a manned moon landing by 2030.