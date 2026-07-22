China has sharply criticized the EU's million-euro fine against the online marketplace AliExpress. China has expressed "strong dissatisfaction and serious concern," the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing said.

We firmly reject the idea that the EU, citing platform regulation, would erect digital barriers and use discriminatory measures to restrict and put pressure on Chinese e-commerce companies in their normal business operations in Europe.

China will support Chinese companies in defending their rights. In addition, the Chinese government will take effective measures to protect their interests.

The EU imposed a fine of 550 million euros

The EU had imposed a fine of millions on the online marketplace AliExpress for selling illegal products. The Chinese online giant must pay 550 million euros, in part because counterfeit clothing, unsafe toys, and dangerous cosmetics were unlawfully left on the platform for weeks, according to the European Commission.

According to the European Commission, the company has not done enough to protect consumers in the EU from illegal products. The European Commission found that some of the sellers who should have been penalized by AliExpress for selling illegal products on the online platform were able to get away with it. It was reported that they were often able to continue operating their businesses.