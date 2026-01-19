  1. Residential Customers
Science China's damaged spacecraft lands back on Earth

SDA

19.1.2026 - 05:57

After damage to the window of the "Shenzhou 20", China had to get three space travelers out of space with an emergency plan. Now their spaceship has also returned to Earth. (archive picture)
Keystone

China's damaged spaceship "Shenzhou 20" has returned to Earth. According to official reports, the unmanned space capsule landed in the Dongfeng landing zone in the northern Chinese Gobi Desert this morning (local time).

Keystone-SDA

19.01.2026, 05:57

According to initial inspections, the space capsule made a normal impression and the goods on board were in good condition, state media reported. Accordingly, the return mission was a "complete success". The "Shenzhou 20" and its three-man crew were supposed to fly back to Earth on November 5. However, cracks in the window, which according to Chinese space experts were probably caused by the collision with small pieces of space debris, initially delayed the return indefinitely.

Nine months in space

For the first time in its space history, China had to initiate an emergency protocol to bring the stranded space travelers back to Earth. The mission management finally decided that the three men should transfer to the already docked capsule of their successor, the "Shenzhou 21", on November 14 and return.

The "Shenzhou 20" remained at the space station for further checks and repairs and has now returned to Earth after a total of 270 days in space. The incident showed that space debris - i.e. all objects that are no longer in use, such as satellites or fragments - has become a pressing problem for international space travel.

