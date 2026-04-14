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Growth of only 2.5 percent China's exports lose momentum

SDA

14.4.2026 - 06:29

Chinese exports grew much more slowly than expected in March. The war in Iran, higher energy costs and strained supply chains are clouding the outlook. (archive picture)
Chinese exports grew much more slowly than expected in March. The war in Iran, higher energy costs and strained supply chains are clouding the outlook. (archive picture)
Keystone

Against the backdrop of the war in Iran and increasing uncertainty in global trade, China's export growth slowed significantly in March. Exports rose by only 2.5 percent compared to the same month last year.

Keystone-SDA

14.04.2026, 06:29

14.04.2026, 07:54

This is according to data from the Chinese customs authority. This means that export growth was considerably weaker than analysts had expected. In the first two months of the year, China's exports had grown much more strongly.

In contrast, imports rose surprisingly strongly by almost 28% in March. As a result, China's trade surplus shrank to its lowest level for more than a year.

Since the start of the Iran war, rising energy prices and new uncertainty over supply chains have been causing problems. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant proportion of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas is transported, plays a particularly important role.

Higher energy and transportation costs are also likely to put pressure on export-oriented Chinese companies. At the same time, the turmoil in the Middle East could dampen demand in important sales markets.

Supporting factors for China

However, market observers also see supporting factors for China. For example, the second-largest economy could benefit in the medium term from its strong position in green energy technologies and electric cars.

Concerns about rising oil prices could increase demand for such products in other countries.

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