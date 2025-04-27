NIO presented the new ET9 model at Auto Shanghai. The focus was on technical innovations such as a 4D cinema experience that is designed to appeal to several senses at the same time.

NIO presented the new features of the ET9 at the Auto Shanghai trade fair.

The car has a 4D movie theater experience that creates a lasting experience through movements, scents, air blasts and massage seats.

There is also a mini-fridge, a panoramic glass roof and a chassis that compensates for the bumpy roads.

NIO presented the new ET9 model at the motor show in Shanghai. The focus was on various technical innovations that are intended to distinguish the vehicle from other brands - in particular a so-called 4D cinema experience that appeals to several senses.

The ET9 is equipped with various comfort and technology elements, including massage seats, a chassis with fully active hydraulic suspension ("SkyRide"), a panoramic glass roof, a small refrigerator and several displays in the interior. The aforementioned 4D cinema experience is particularly innovative.

Vibrations, air currents and massage

Thanks to the "SkyRide" chassis, the vehicle can generate movements and vibrations that are coordinated with the content of films or games. The air conditioning system can generate targeted air currents to support certain scenes - for example by simulating wind. An integrated fragrance system releases different aromas to further enhance the atmosphere.

The massage seats are equipped with a 16-point hot stone massage that can be activated while the movie is playing. The whole experience is complemented by a sound system with 35 loudspeakers.

This combination of image, sound, movement and smell is intended to provide an immersive entertainment experience that goes beyond conventional 4D cinema formats.

