Too little money, rents too high: A young woman in China lives in her employer's office toilet. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Six square meters, one sink, two toilets: because an apartment is too expensive, a Chinese woman makes her office toilet a home. She shares her "home" with colleagues during the day, but only pays six francs in rent.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young woman in the megacity of Zhuzhou lives in her employer's office toilet.

The reason is the low salary and high rent.

The 18-year-old has made the toilet homely, but during the day she has to share it with the employees who continue to do their business there. Show more

The rents are simply too high for her salary, so an 18-year-old woman in the Chinese city of Zhuzhou (population almost four million) had to come up with something. The employee of a furniture store rented a room in the office toilet with the help of her boss.

As the "South China Morning Post" reports, the woman only earns around 320 francs a month and is therefore unable to afford the usual local rent. The woman now pays the equivalent of around six francs a month in rent for the six square meter toilet apartment.

However, the unbeatable price has its price: the employees of the furniture store continue to use the two toilet cubicles and the washbasin during the day. This is not a problem for the tenant: she cleans the toilets regularly and there is no unpleasant odor in her room.

The young woman has even made her "bedroom" more or less homely with a folding bed, a small cooking pot, a curtain and a clothes rack. She occasionally cooks herself a portion of pasta in the evening and is generally happy with her living situation. She particularly likes the security aspect: she never has to lock up because the part of the building is under video surveillance 24/7.

After she made her living situation public on the Chinese TikTok equivalent Douyin, the woman received a lot of encouragement for her perseverance, according to the South China Morning Post. The 18-year-old not only has to support herself, but also uses a considerable part of her salary to help finance her brother's education.

Incidentally, she is due to move out of the toilet at the end of the month. Her boss then wants to move her into a renovated office room.