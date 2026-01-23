Strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) systems has boosted the quarterly results of Dutch chip equipment maker ASML. At the same time, the company raised its revenue forecast once again, as it announced on Wednesday.

ASML's lithography systems continue to be in high demand and are driving the company to record results. (File photo)

High Demand Chip equipment maker ASML posts strong quarterly results thanks to the AI boom

The company reported an increase in net income to 2.9 billion euros, representing a rise of more than 26 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago and 5.8 percent compared with the first quarter of 2026.

Management also forecast significantly better results for the full year. Revenue expectations were raised to between 43 and 45 billion euros. Previously, the company had forecast a range of only 36 to 40 billion.

"Ongoing investments in AI and steady advances in AI technologies are driving demand for state-of-the-art logic and memory chips, thereby strengthening the growth outlook for the semiconductor industry," said ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet, explaining the trend.

Order intake was also strong. Given this momentum, ASML plans to increase the production capacity of two of its most important chip-making machines by 30 percent, with a further 30 percent increase being considered for 2028, the company said.

The figures were well received on the stock market. Around noon, ASML's stock rose by about 4 percent.