South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has once again posted record profits amid the booming artificial intelligence business. Nevertheless, the figures fell short of the astronomical market expectations.

In its second-quarter earnings report, the tech company reported an operating profit of 60.6 trillion won (equivalent to approximately 34 billion Swiss francs) for the months of April through June—a record high. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a 557 percent increase. The company is thus continuing its nearly uninterrupted growth trajectory that has been ongoing for years.

The driving force behind this rapid growth is the enormous demand for state-of-the-art memory chips required for AI applications. SK Hynix is one of the global market leaders in this field. Among the group’s most important customers is the U.S. tech company Nvidia.

Despite strong second-quarter financial results, SK Hynix fell slightly short of the market's sky-high expectations. In terms of revenue and operating profit, the results fell slightly short of many analysts' forecasts.

The stock markets reacted with mixed results. Although SK Hynix’s stock price rose by 1.5 percent half an hour after the market opened, the company was only able to recoup a small portion of yesterday’s nearly 15 percent drop, which was driven by weakening U.S. tech stocks. Around the world, investors are concerned that the AI boom may be slowing down and that, as a result, demand for high-performance memory might not grow quite as quickly.