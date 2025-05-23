Banana giant based in VaudChiquita lays off thousands of striking employees in Panama
SDA
23.5.2025 - 06:18
The international banana giant Chiquita has announced the dismissal of thousands of employees in Panama. The workers have been on strike for almost a month.
Keystone-SDA
23.05.2025, 06:18
23.05.2025, 06:24
SDA
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The global banana company Chiquita has announced the dismissal of thousands of employees in Panama.
The workers have been on strike for almost a month.
The headquarters of the international company is located in Étoy in the canton of Vaud.
Together with teachers, indigenous people and workers in the construction sector, Chiquita employees are also protesting against a recently signed security agreement between Panama and the USA, which allows for an increased US military presence on the Panama Canal.
Since April 24, employees in Panama have been taking part in a strike by various trade unions against a pension reform. Together with teachers, indigenous people and workers in the construction sector, they are also protesting against a recently signed security agreement between Panama and the USA, which allows for an increased US military presence on the Panama Canal.