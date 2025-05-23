The banana giant Chiquita, based in Étoy VD, employs around 7000 people in Panama. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Sven Hoppe

The international banana giant Chiquita has announced the dismissal of thousands of employees in Panama. The workers have been on strike for almost a month.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the company, the work stoppage at farms and operations centers, which the Swiss group considers unjustified, has resulted in economic losses of at least 75 million US dollars.

The company has a total of around 7,000 employees in the Central American country. The international company is headquartered in Étoy in the canton of Vaud.

Since April 24, employees in Panama have been taking part in a strike by various trade unions against a pension reform. Together with teachers, indigenous people and workers in the construction sector, they are also protesting against a recently signed security agreement between Panama and the USA, which allows for an increased US military presence on the Panama Canal.