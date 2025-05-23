  1. Residential Customers
Banana giant based in Vaud Chiquita lays off thousands of striking employees in Panama

SDA

23.5.2025 - 06:18

The banana giant Chiquita, based in Étoy VD, employs around 7000 people in Panama. (archive picture)
Picture: Keystone/dpa/Sven Hoppe

The international banana giant Chiquita has announced the dismissal of thousands of employees in Panama. The workers have been on strike for almost a month.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2025, 06:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The global banana company Chiquita has announced the dismissal of thousands of employees in Panama.
  • The workers have been on strike for almost a month.
  • The headquarters of the international company is located in Étoy in the canton of Vaud.
  • Together with teachers, indigenous people and workers in the construction sector, Chiquita employees are also protesting against a recently signed security agreement between Panama and the USA, which allows for an increased US military presence on the Panama Canal.
According to the company, the work stoppage at farms and operations centers, which the Swiss group considers unjustified, has resulted in economic losses of at least 75 million US dollars.

The company has a total of around 7,000 employees in the Central American country. The international company is headquartered in Étoy in the canton of Vaud.

Since April 24, employees in Panama have been taking part in a strike by various trade unions against a pension reform. Together with teachers, indigenous people and workers in the construction sector, they are also protesting against a recently signed security agreement between Panama and the USA, which allows for an increased US military presence on the Panama Canal.