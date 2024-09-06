Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across Europe. (archive picture) Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across Europe - including in Switzerland. The federal government is now aiming to reduce the number of infections. More education and testing should help to break the chains of infection.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of cases of sexually transmitted infections is rising sharply in Europe and Switzerland.

The European health authority ECDC is calling for better prevention and easier access to tests.

Switzerland wants to prevent new HIV transmissions and hepatitis B and C infections by 2030.

Young people often do not get tested because the costs are too high. Show more

The number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is rising sharply in Europe. In Switzerland, cases of chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea have multiplied, reports SRF. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is concerned and is calling for increased awareness, better prevention and easier access to tests.

STIs The abbreviation STI stands for "Sexually Transmitted Infections" and refers to infections that are primarily transmitted through sexual intercourse. However, transmission can also occur through non-sexual means, such as contact with blood or bodily fluids.

According to a survey by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), almost 80 percent of respondents are aware of HIV, but less than half can name other sexually transmitted infections. The FOPH therefore emphasizes the continued importance of education.

To counteract the increase, the federal government wants to raise awareness of other STIs. The aim is to record no more new HIV transmissions or infections with hepatitis B and C by 2030 and to reduce the number of STIs.

Free tests in Zurich

The city of Zurich has also responded to the rise in the number of cases and has been offering free tests for young Zurich residents up to the age of 25 for over a year as part of a pilot project. The city reports that demand is high.

The most important STIs The "big five" sexually transmitted infections are HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C, gonorrhea and chlamydia.



Symptoms

HIV: Flu-like symptoms, such as fever, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes.

Syphilis: Beginning with skin rashes, ulcers or swollen lymph nodes.

Hepatitis B and C: Often asymptomatic; if symptoms occur, they are manifested in hepatitis C by fatigue, joint pain and nausea.

Gonorrhea: Pain when urinating, itching or redness, purulent discharge from the genitals, anus or throat.

Chlamydia: Pain when urinating, itching or redness, purulent discharge from the genitals, anus or throat. In women: Vaginal bleeding between menstrual periods.

Important: Many sexually transmitted diseases are asymptomatic. A condom offers only limited protection, especially in the case of bacterial infections.



Sources: Sexual Health Switzerland, Swiss AIDS Federation

According to a questionnaire, 87 percent of respondents said that the cost was the biggest obstacle to testing. Surveys by "SRF Impact" also show that, in addition to convenience, ignorance and shame, costs are often a deterrent.

Although many STIs are asymptomatic, health insurance companies usually only cover the costs if symptoms are present. Depending on the location, comprehensive tests can cost between 100 and 300 francs. In addition, young people are often billed via their parents, which is perceived as unpleasant.

Case numbers are rising due to increased testing

Testing is crucial to breaking chains of infection, emphasizes Oliver Vrankovic from Checkpoint Zurich: "It's about detecting and treating infections early to prevent them from spreading."

According to experts, the rise in the number of cases is also due to increased testing. In the case of gonorrhea, however, Swiss AIDS Federation suspects a real increase in infections. The ECDC also suspects that risky sexual behavior, such as frequent partner changes, is contributing to the rising numbers.

Confederation launches campaign against STIs