Maestrani takes over the Ammann production infrastructure that is essential for the manufacture of chocolate kisses ZVG

The traditional production of chocolate kisses at Chocolat Ammann AG is being discontinued - Maestrani is relocating production to Flawil. For Heimberg, this means the loss of 18 jobs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chocolat Ammann AG is closing its production site in Heimberg BE.

From August, Maestrani will take over production in Flawil SG.

18.4 full-time jobs will be lost in Heimberg - Maestrani offers support. Show more

The popular chocolate kisses from Heimberg BE will in future come from Eastern Switzerland: Maestrani Schweizer Schokoladen AG is relocating the production of Chocolat Ammann AG to Flawil SG - as early as August 2025, the company announced on Thursday afternoon.

With the change in production, the Chocolat Ammann brand will be fully integrated into the Maestrani portfolio. This marks the end of a 75-year era in Heimberg, where the famous chocolate heads have been produced since 1949.

The decision has severe consequences for the region: 18.4 full-time jobs will be lost. In its press release, Maestrani refers to the relocation as an "unfortunately unavoidable consequence". The company wants to actively support the affected employees in their professional reorientation.

Rumors several weeks ago

The first rumors about a takeover by Maestrani were already circulating in mid-April. It came as a surprise to many that it was now being implemented so quickly. Maestrani is primarily known for its Munz, Minor and Avelines brands and is further expanding its portfolio with the integration of Chocolat Ammann.