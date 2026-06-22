At luxury watch and jewelry manufacturer Chopard, three jobs were saved as part of consultations regarding the announced job cuts. In addition, a social plan was agreed upon with employee representatives and the Unia union.

Chopard had announced at the end of May that it intended to cut a total of 28 jobs at its Fleurier Ebauches and Chopard Manufacture sites in the canton of Neuchâtel. In response, employees, together with Unia, mobilized against the layoffs for several weeks and developed alternative proposals.

While not all jobs could be saved, Unia announced on Monday, at least three employees will be able to keep their jobs in the Val de Travers. The employees also approved the negotiated social plan at a meeting.