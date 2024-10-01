  1. Residential Customers
Only live after that? Chris Martin from Coldplay: We want to make two more albums

1.10.2024 - 21:13

Coldplay singer Chris Martin at a concert in the USA in 2017.
Coldplay singer Chris Martin at a concert in the USA in 2017.
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/dpa

The band Coldplay are releasing their tenth studio album on Friday - and have announced that they only want to make two more. But that's not the end of the music - for now.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Chris Martin has confirmed that Coldplay want to produce a total of twelve albums, but the schedule has been delayed.
  • Their tenth studio album "Moon Music" will be released this Friday, with further albums planned until 2025.
  • Even after the twelfth album, the band wants to continue performing live without ending their career.
Pop star Chris Martin (47) wants to record a total of twelve albums with his band Coldplay. He spoke about this with the US broadcaster CBS. In the interview, he was asked about the fact that he once said the band would release their last album in 2025 - was that right?

"It was right and it was wrong," Martin replied. "Like most things I say." He called the timeline ambitious. "We're only going to make twelve proper Coldplay albums, but we're a bit behind," Martin said in the video clip, which the band also shared on their Instagram page.

Band wants to continue performing afterwards

The new album "Moon Music" is due to be released on Friday and is the British pop band's tenth studio album. When asked why it should be twelve albums of all things, Martin said: "I don't think anyone needs more than that from us."

However, the band intends to continue playing live and performing afterwards. Martin explained in the interview that he was made for sprinting through stadiums. "We don't want to stop with Coldplay," emphasized one of his bandmates.

