Christian Ulmen. Henning Kaiser/picture-alliance/Cover Images

Christian Ulmen is once again under fire: a report in "Die Zeit" suggests that his unpublished series The Au Pair has striking parallels to the abuse allegations against his ex-partner Collien Fernandes.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A report in "Die Zeit" has brought Christian Ulmen and his unpublished series "The Au Pair" under fire.

The content is said to have parallels with accusations made by his ex-partner Collien Fernandes.

The production company, streaming service and agency have since distanced themselves from Ulmen. Show more

An investigative report by "Die Zeit" has once again put Christian Ulmen in the spotlight: according to the magazine, his previously unpublished series "The Au Pair", which was produced in Mallorca last fall, contains striking references to the accusations made by his ex-partner Collien Fernandes.

The production with the working title The Au Pair, which was filmed in Mallorca in the fall of 2025 for the streaming service Joyn, is currently on ice.

According to Die Zeit, which has received six of the eight scripts, the plot depicts, among other things, how a character publishes intimate photos of his partner without her knowledge and enjoys the reactions of other men. The magazine reports that the series is "very much about sex and perverse fantasies".

Fernandes accuses Ulmen of creating fake social media profiles in her name in early 2024 and using them to spread pornographic material. Ulmen's lawyer Christian Schertz described the previous reporting on this as unlawful and took legal action.

The case has already had consequences within the film industry: The production company Pyjama Pictures publicly distanced itself from Ulmen and expressed solidarity with Fernandes, Joyn took the hit series "Jerks" off the air, and Ulmen's artist agency removed him from its roster.