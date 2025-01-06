  1. Residential Customers
Surprise for US American Christmas present only discovered decades later

Carsten Dörges

6.1.2025

US American discovers Christmas present behind a wall decades later.
Bild: tking_cs/Instagram

This Christmas present came as a great surprise to a US American. The 53-year-old discovered a decades-old package behind a wall.

06.01.2025, 21:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 53-year-old Tim King from the US state of Illinois came across a package behind a wall during renovation work.
  • It was a Christmas present from his parents in the late 70s.
  • The joy of "Matchbox airplanes" was still great even after all this time.
Show more

This belated Christmas present was certainly a huge surprise. As 53-year-old Tim King from the US state of Illinois wrote on Instagram, he was helping his parents renovate their bathroom a few days after Christmas 2024. Suddenly, he discovered something very special hidden behind a wall - a gift wrapped in red wrapping paper with Disney motifs.

"When I took it out, it was really old wrapping paper and I thought: 'Oh crap, it's got my name on it'," the 53-year-old marveled. So it was probably meant for him.

Together with his mother, King opened the package and was quite astonished: a pack of "Thunder Jets" from "Matchbox", very popular at the end of the 1970s, was revealed. The explanation for the hidden gift is quite clear to King: the present must have slipped behind the wall when his parents hid it in the attic.

Even after all this time, he was still very happy about it - but whether the 53-year-old still plays with the planes is certainly questionable.