In Chur, the thermometer rose to over 25 degrees for the first time this year north of the Alps shortly before midday on Saturday. The reason for this is the Föhn wind, as the Federal Office of Meteorology announced on X.
Chur was the first place to record a summer day back in 2022. And even then, the first 25 degrees were measured on April 12.
Temperatures are dropping again
These temperatures are unlikely to be reached again over the next few days. The Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) is forecasting variable to very cloudy skies for Sunday.
There may even be a little rain towards the west. Daytime highs are expected to reach 21 degrees over the next few days and then drop to 15 degrees from Wednesday.