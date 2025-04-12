"Summer in Chur". The Grisons capital was the first place north of the Alps to record 25 degrees Celsius. Keystone (Archivbild)

Chur was the first place north of the Alps to record the first summer day of the year. The daily maximum reached more than 25 degrees Celsius.

SDA

The Grisons capital Chur was the first place north of the Alps to record a summer's day.

The daily maximum reached over 25 degrees Celsius.

However, these temperatures are unlikely to be reached again in the coming days. It is cooling down. Show more

In Chur, the thermometer rose to over 25 degrees for the first time this year north of the Alps shortly before midday on Saturday. The reason for this is the Föhn wind, as the Federal Office of Meteorology announced on X.

Chur was the first place to record a summer day back in 2022. And even then, the first 25 degrees were measured on April 12.

Temperatures are dropping again

These temperatures are unlikely to be reached again over the next few days. The Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) is forecasting variable to very cloudy skies for Sunday.

There may even be a little rain towards the west. Daytime highs are expected to reach 21 degrees over the next few days and then drop to 15 degrees from Wednesday.