Company patron Heinrich Villiger has passed away. (Archive picture). sda

He was the epitome of the Swiss patron: Heinrich Villiger, head of the cigar empire of the same name for decades and brother of former Federal Councillor Kaspar Villiger, died on Friday at the age of 95.

Sven Ziegler

Switzerland is mourning the loss of one of its last great entrepreneurs: Heinrich Villiger, long-time head of the Villiger Group and prominent representative of the classic family patriarch, is dead. He passed away peacefully on Friday surrounded by his family, as his daughter Corina Villiger confirmed to the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper on Monday.

Villiger was more than just an entrepreneur - he was a piece of Swiss economic history. He joined his father's company in 1950 and remained loyal to it for over seven and a half decades. "It is with gratitude that we bid farewell to our father, who led the family business strategically and operationally with great dedication," says Corina Villiger.

Chairman of the Board of Directors until old age

He was best known for his cigars and cigarillos, which are still sold worldwide under the Villiger name today. Less well known, but also part of his work: Heinrich Villiger was also co-founder of the Villiger bicycle brand, which became very well known in the 1990s.

The patron was active as Chairman of the Board of Directors into old age. Heinrich Villiger was the older brother of Kaspar Villiger, who was elected to the Federal Council in 1989. At that time, Heinrich took over all shares in the family business. He lived in Full-Reuenthal in Aargau, near the German border, until the end of his life.