A consumption room opened in Chur around two months ago. The Chur municipal police have noticed a calming down during opening hours in and around the drug hotspot Stadtgarten. In the evening, however, the drug scene is still present.

Andrea Deflorin, commander of the Chur municipal police, told Keystone-SDA: "We have noticed that the overall number of people has decreased and that there is less of an atmosphere than immediately before the opening of the consumption room." Feedback from the public has also been somewhat more positive in some cases. The consumption room continues to be well used.

Outside the opening hours of the contact and drop-in center and the consumption room, however, many addicts continue to hang out in public spaces - especially in the city garden. "The scene is still very visible, especially on warm evenings."

Expulsions in individual cases

The municipal police therefore remain present and carry out "situation-specific" checks. "We are taking consistent action against criminal acts," explained Deflorin. Expulsions or similar measures would be used in individual cases. However, the aim is to take a proportionate approach.

Patrik Degiacomi, the city councillor responsible for Chur, has clear ideas on how the situation could be further improved: "Due to the high level of homelessness, we need better housing options, drug checking and, in the long term, the possibility of controlled cocaine distribution to severely addicted people, as is the case in Geneva."

Drug checking refers to the analysis of illegal substances to determine their exact ingredients. The aim is to prevent overdoses and damage to health. In April, SP councillor Xenia Bischof asked questions about this in the Graubünden parliament. Councillor Marcus Caduff explained that the Graubünden Survival Aid, which is also responsible for the consumption room, is currently carrying out training courses on the subject. "With the aim of being able to offer drug checking." A test phase is planned for the time being.

Chur wants to make the park more accessible again

However, as the situation in and around the Stadtgarten has already improved, the city of Chur wants to make the park more accessible again. As it writes in a press release on Thursday, there will be catering facilities and additional furniture in the park from June 10. In good weather, food and drinks will be offered daily from 11.30 am to 7 pm. The aim is to gradually "restore the Stadtgarten as an attractive, safe and lively place for everyone to spend time". Existing and new users should find their place, according to the press release.

In recent years, the park was largely used by the open drug scene. Before the opening of the contact and drop-in center and the consumption room, it was considered one of the largest in Switzerland and the police noticed an increasing pull effect. The city writes: "Visible substance use, a growing sense of insecurity among the population and a significantly impaired quality of stay characterized the picture and made coexistence with other park visitors more difficult."