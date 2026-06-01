The exhibition room in the Max-Frisch-Bad art association has been covered from the inside with privacy film. Screenshot Instagram Sigurd Wendland

A painting of naked people in Zurich's Letzigraben open-air swimming pool is causing outrage. The city considers the work "Hide away" by Berlin artist Sigurd Wendland to be so offensive that it is now hiding it from the eyes of minors with privacy film.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you A picture of naked people in Zurich's Letzigraben outdoor pool is causing outrage, according to a media report.

The city apparently considers the work "Hide away" by Berlin artist Sigurd Wendland to be so offensive that it has hidden it from the view of minors.

The exhibition is still accessible.

The outraged artist demands that the painting be returned to Berlin. Show more

A painting of naked people in Zurich's Letzigraben outdoor pool has caused outrage, according to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung". The city considers the work "Hide away" by Berlin artist Sigurd Wendland to be so offensive that it is hiding it from the view of minors, the newspaper wrote. The glass pane of the exhibition space in the Badi was covered with a privacy film. Wendland's paintings show naked, writhing women, men and children.

Picture of offense: Sigurd Wendland's painting "Hide away" in his exhibition at the Max Frisch Bad is now actually somewhat hidden. Image: Sigurd Wendland

Tobias Bernhard, Head of Swimming and Ice Facilities at the City of Zurich Sports Office, explained that this was because the exhibition space is in an outdoor pool and not in a museum.

The exhibition room at the entrance to the Badi is usually open to the public. However, as the city of Zurich considers one of the pictures to be so offensive that it wants to protect children and young people from seeing it directly, the view into the room is now being made more difficult. The NZZ writes that only "the outlines of large-format paintings" can be seen behind the protective film. These are Wendland's works, which are currently on display in the Badi exhibition room. The painter is known for his nudes.

Outraged artist wants picture back

The outdoor pool designed by Zurich writer and architect Max Frisch - popularly known as the "Max-Frisch-Bad" - has "always had a sense of art", according to the report. A permanent exhibition on the site is dedicated to Frisch's work. In addition, a non-profit association regularly organizes exhibitions of contemporary art. This summer, the focus is on a show about bathing culture and bathing art.

Sigurd Wendland in his studio in Berlin - behind him is the painting that is causing a stir in Zurich. (archive picture) Bidl: IMAGO / Funke Foto Services

The artist, whose son lives in Zurich, was outraged by the association's actions, as the article revealed. He considers his adaptation of Ferdinand Hodler's famous work "The Night" to be harmless. He demanded that the painting be sent back to Berlin, the newspaper wrote.