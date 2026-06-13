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200 attacks in a year City residents on edge – Japan has a bear problem

Adrian Kammer

13.6.2026

For four days, a black bear kept a city north of Tokyo on edge. Dozens of hunters and police officers were needed to capture the animal. But the incident is just the tip of the iceberg.

13.06.2026, 15:23

Videos of bears in Japanese cities keep popping up. The Ministry of the Environment has recorded a significant increase in sightings and attacks. Fatal incidents also occur regularly.

Learn more about a multi-day hunt in the city of Utsunomiya and the background of the bear problem in our video.

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