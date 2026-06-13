For four days, a black bear kept a city north of Tokyo on edge. Dozens of hunters and police officers were needed to capture the animal. But the incident is just the tip of the iceberg.

Adrian Kammer

Videos of bears in Japanese cities keep popping up. The Ministry of the Environment has recorded a significant increase in sightings and attacks. Fatal incidents also occur regularly.

Learn more about a multi-day hunt in the city of Utsunomiya and the background of the bear problem in our video.

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