Belarusian civil rights activist Maria Kolesnikova spent five years in prison. In her keynote address at the opening of the Salzburg Festival, she urges us to practice the art of listening—and for good reason.

In light of the threats to democracies, Belarusian civil rights activist Maria Kolesnikova has strongly advocated for mutual listening. “For me, this is one of the greatest challenges of our time,” Kolesnikova said in her keynote address at the opening of the Salzburg Festival.

“Speaking is a right; listening is a responsibility,” said the 44-year-old. Democracies do not come under pressure only when people are no longer allowed to speak; they are already endangered by a reluctance to listen.

Irritability and mistrust characterize public life

The flutist, who spent five years in prison in Belarus, also emphasized the importance of diplomacy. She credited her freedom to the fact that people had not stopped talking to one another, even under difficult circumstances. This made her all the more surprised that “irritability, mistrust, and growing mutual alienation” now characterize political and social life.

The past 226 days since her release have been the most precious of her life, the flutist went on to say. She is grateful for the many connections and experiences she had long been deprived of. At the same time, not a single day goes by without her thinking of the people who are still in prison.

Kolesnikova: Stay an Optimist

In 2020, the 44-year-old was one of the leaders of the mass protests that followed the presidential election in Belarus, which was marred by allegations of fraud. She and about 120 other political prisoners were eventually released. This allowed her to accept the International Charlemagne Prize a few months ago, which had already been awarded to her in 2022.

Despite all the problems, however, she remains an optimist. This attitude also stems from the fact that there will always be people “who are looking for solutions, not new enemies,” Kolesnikova said.

The Salzburg Festival runs through the end of August. The program features 208 performances. More than 200,000 guests are expected.